The Lycanthrope

Three friends road trip to the home of one friend's deceased relative to gather personal belongings and documents. Locals in the town discuss some bizarre murders that have been happening over the last six or so months. The friends settle in for a night at the house and one friend runs into something unexplainable and unexpected while venturing out into the grounds around the house. Life moves on normally until the previously unexplainable becomes a harness of horror during a weekend outing, engulfing the group in a terror that they may never escape.