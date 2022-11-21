The Lyons Abroad

Not Available

The second in the series of films about the Lyon family, based on the BBC radio series Life With the Lyons. Ben Lyon appears to have forgotten his wedding anniversary making his wife Bebe furious. When his son sees him dining with a glamorous French singer he thinks the worst. But Ben has laid false evidence in order to surprise the whole family with a trip to France. Only, once in Paris, all the day's previous misunderstandings pail into insignificance at the compromising situations the Lyons get themselves into.