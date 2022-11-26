The Lyosacks Movie

Not Available

Throughout the years, The Lyosacks have been mortal enemies with Evil Dr. Yequil, the smartest kid alive. But just as he's trying to make things right, the planet is invaded by aliens who will exterminate mankind if Evil Dr. Yequil isn't delivered to them by the morning. This will not only unfold the biggest adventure the Lyosacks have ever lived, but also their biggest dilemma: should they help their mortal enemy or help a superior race? Is Evil Dr. Yequil redeemable, or should he suffer for all of his wrongdoings? And most importanty - is the life of a kid worth the lives of everyone in this planet ?