Venture into the mind of one of Haiti's most infamous gangsters with this unflinching documentary about the man known as Mac A Zoe -- the founder and leader of the fearsome Haitian street gang, Zoe Pound. Telling his story from behind the bars of an American prison cell, Mac shares his thoughts on a wide array of topics, such as the birth of Zoe Pound, voodoo culture and the future for Haitian refugees in the United States.