THE MACK SENNETT COLLECTION: VOLUME ONE features 50 of these films presented together on a 3-disc Blu-ray set. (These films are also available in DVD-R format, upon request). This seminal collection also includes films directed, written, and acted in by Sennett for the Biograph Co. (1908-1912), as well as numerous bonus extras, including an episode from the television broadcast, "This is Your Life" in 1954, that pays tribute to this pioneering comedy producer. Over a 21-year period from 1912 to 1933, the short and feature films produced by Mack Sennett (and released under the banners of Keystone Comedies and Mack Sennett Comedies) played a large part in creating the style and language that has forever defined visual humor in motion pictures, earning Sennett the nickname "the King of Comedy" and recognition as the father of American film comedy