The Mad Butcher

After being released from a mental hospital, Otto returns to his old job as a butcher. He tries to adjust to his new life, but after a bitter argument with his wife, he accidentally kills her. Fearing he will be sent back to the hospital, he grinds up her body and sells it as sausages. As friends and relatives start asking questions about her disappearance, they too start ending up in the butcher's display case.
|Franca Polesello
|Berta
|Brad Harris
|Mike Lawrence
|Dario Michaelis
|Inspector Klaus
|Karin Field
|Hannah Lehman (as Karen Field)
|Luca Sportelli
|Karl Brunner
|Hansi Linder
|Frieda Ulm
