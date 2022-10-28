1974

The Mad Butcher

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1974

Studio

Not Available

After being released from a mental hospital, Otto returns to his old job as a butcher. He tries to adjust to his new life, but after a bitter argument with his wife, he accidentally kills her. Fearing he will be sent back to the hospital, he grinds up her body and sells it as sausages. As friends and relatives start asking questions about her disappearance, they too start ending up in the butcher's display case.

Cast

Franca PoleselloBerta
Brad HarrisMike Lawrence
Dario MichaelisInspector Klaus
Karin FieldHannah Lehman (as Karen Field)
Luca SportelliKarl Brunner
Hansi LinderFrieda Ulm

View Full Cast >

Images