Woody is offered a movie role providing he arrives at the studio at 9:00 a.m. and *must* wear a top hat. His sole hat is eaten by moths so he goes to Wally Walrus' hat store to purchase a new one (and, for once, does not give Wally a hard time). After a few attempts to get the hat to fit Woody's head, he buys the hat but it blows away landing on a goose in a meadow. After tussling with the goose, he gets his head back but loses his job at the studio anyway.