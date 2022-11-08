Not Available

In Taipei, there is a place called: XIMEN. There, tons of people come to visit, but most of them forget to see and feel the craziness, the loneliness, the love, and the color within that area. Tigger, a smart-but-lonely girl, whose mother is away, comes to XIMEN to start her own business. She quickly comes to the realization that there are 3 unique things in Ximending: movie, money, and madness. One day, she meets the maddest of them all: a homeless man called: XimenKing, aka, the mad king of Taipei town. He is so mad because: A.he likes to give out money that no one knows where they come from B.he never stays inside of a building, and he even sleeps in a tent at night C.rumor has it that he used to have a family, but the 921 earthquake back in 1999 turned his world upside down.