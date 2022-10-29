The Mad Magician

Vincent Price plays Gallico the great, an inventor of stage-magic effects who aspires to become a star in his own right. Just before his first performance, his act is shut down by capricious manager Ormond who wants Gallico's brilliant buzzsaw effect for the act of the Great Rinaldi, an established star. With this defeat, and the humiliation of having already lost his wife Claire to his rival, Gallico goes insane and uses the buzzsaw to decapitate his manager.
|Mary Murphy
|Karen Lee
|Eva Gabor
|Claire Gallico Ormond
|John Emery
|Rinaldi aka 'The Great Rinaldi'
|Donald Randolph
|Ross Ormond
|Lenita Lane
|Alice Prentiss
|Patrick O'Neal
|Lt. Alan Bruce
