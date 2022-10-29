1954

The Mad Magician

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 18th, 1954

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Vincent Price plays Gallico the great, an inventor of stage-magic effects who aspires to become a star in his own right. Just before his first performance, his act is shut down by capricious manager Ormond who wants Gallico's brilliant buzzsaw effect for the act of the Great Rinaldi, an established star. With this defeat, and the humiliation of having already lost his wife Claire to his rival, Gallico goes insane and uses the buzzsaw to decapitate his manager.

Cast

Mary MurphyKaren Lee
Eva GaborClaire Gallico Ormond
John EmeryRinaldi aka 'The Great Rinaldi'
Donald RandolphRoss Ormond
Lenita LaneAlice Prentiss
Patrick O'NealLt. Alan Bruce

