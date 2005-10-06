2005

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

October 6th, 2005

DreamWorks Animation

During the holiday season, when the animals of the Central Park Zoo are preparing for Christmas, Private, the youngest of the penguins notices that the Polar Bear is all alone. Assured that nobody should have to spend Christmas alone, Private goes into the city for some last-minute Christmas shopping. Along the way, he gets stuffed into a stocking

Tom McGrathSkipper
Chris MillerKowalski
Christopher KnightsPrivate
John DiMaggioRico
Bill FagerbakkeTed the Polar Bear
Rif HuttonAdditional Voice

