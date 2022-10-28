Not Available

What defines us as normal? The Madness Among Us delves into the life inside a psychiatric hospital and its adjacent outpatient resource centre in Salvador, Bahia, depicting the stories and lives of its characters, some of whom vacillate between living on their own and being institutionalized, between “sanity” and “insanity,” revealing the boundaries of what is considered sane. Beautifully filmed with a contemplative pace that allows the viewer to enter the intimate space of the mostly female protagonists, the documentary asks us to reflect on the inner contradictions, conflicts, desires and errors of our own lives. The film is a realistic portrayal of the paradoxes facing the characters in their reintegration back into society and the treatment of mental illness in Brazil.