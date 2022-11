Not Available

A journey from Tajikistan to Ulaanbaatar, in a totally unsuitable car: This is a story of exploration and adventure through some of the most remote lands and cultures on the planet, from nomadic shepherds in the mountains of Tajikistan to Kazakh eagle hunters in the Mongolian wilderness. It is a story of fascinating people, yurts, blizzards and being held up at gunpoint; a journey of self discovery while getting lost in the vast Mongolian wilderness.