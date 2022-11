Not Available

This behind-the-scenes documentary peers into the world of real-life gangsters, gambling and backroom negotiations. The video's first half looks at Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, whose "crazy" idea of building casinos in the desert led to the sprawling, gaudy metropolis of Las Vegas. The second half of the video tells the story of Jimmy Hoffa, who became the powerful leader of the Teamsters Union before disappearing mysteriously years later.