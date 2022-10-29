Not Available

The Mafia, The Salesman

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox Korea

In the era of Free Trade Agreements (FTA), the head boss of the Young-dong ‘organized gang’ decides they should not lose their guard and rounds his top men together. After a long talk, they conclude they should benchmark off big corporations’ ‘globalized management’ and prepare their gang for globalization! Just then, the only one to graduate from college, GYE Doo-shik is called to the role. Will Doo-shik be able to carry out his mission in the mega company without a glitch?

Cast

Lee Sung-jaeGye Du Sik
Kim Sung-min
Julian Kang
Lee Seung-Shin
Jo Won-Seok
Gabrielle Scollay

