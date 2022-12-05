The Magic Cup, Part One

Not Available

Having lost her mother, young girl Bobo (Fung Bo-bo) lives with her honest but incapable father until her stepmother and a wizard conspires to kill her. While escaping, she picks up a magic cup. With the help of the powerful genie in the cup, Bobo embarks on a fantastic adventure featuring giants, magic and treasures. The composited special effects in the film are fascinating: the horizontal ancient well, the giant hand controlled by electricity, the grand palace and the incredible mountain ranges embellish an Aladdin-like story. After its first run in cinemas, this film enjoyed popular second runs, matinees and numerous screenings on television, entertaining many generations of Hongkongers.