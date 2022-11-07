The Magic Curse

Not Available

Man-Ying is a bowl spirit playboy with kung fu skills. After being told that his uncle disappeared in Boreos jungles he goes there immediately on rescuemission. He is attacked by some sort of cannibalistic zombies and soon it is clear that the evil snake-sect controls the jungle with its black magic. Man Ying falls in love with the beautiful priestess, who, however, leaving him with a curse at parting: all women without her he is with will die a painful death!