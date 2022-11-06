Not Available

The Magic Flame

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Productions

The Magic Flame (1927) is a feature film directed by Henry King, produced by Samuel Goldwyn, and based on the play Konig Harlekin by Rudolph Lothar. George Barnes was nominated at the 1st Academy Awards for Best Cinematography. The film promoted itself as the Romeo and Juliet of the circus upon its release. This is now considered to be a lost film.The first five reels are rumored to exist at the George Eastman House.

Cast

Ronald ColmanTito the Clown / The Count
Gustav von SeyffertitzThe Chancellor
George DavisThe Utility Man

