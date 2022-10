Not Available

The Magic Flute has delighted audiences of all ages for centuries. Julie Taymor's dazzling English-language production brings one of Mozart s greatest works to life as never before. James Levine leads a cast that includes Ying Huang as Pamina in her Met debut, Nathan Gunn, Matthew Polenzani, Erika Miklosa and Rene Papa. Taken from the December 30, 2006 live performance. W.A.Mozart's Magic Flute