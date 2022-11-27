The Magic in People: Broken Greek

Not Available

Nassia speaks, sings, cries; all the above in broken Greek, in a language peppered with grammar mistakes that reveal savage truths. Nassia recalls and reminisces how she left her husband in Moldavia, a man who used to drink and hit her and then ask her “why are you trembling? I haven’t begun hitting you yet.” Nassia leaves Moldavia to save herself. When it doesn’t drive you wild, poverty and violence can transform you into an angel. A life’s worth nothing; and nothing’s worth as much as a single life.