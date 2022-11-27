The Magic Inside: The 2010 Season of the World Champion San Francisco Giants

Not Available

From the April home opener to the glorious November victory parade, this team was bonded by a trust - a belief - dare we say: The Magic Inside. The team-first attitudes of veterans and newcomers alike blended with the positive style of manager Bruce Bochy to create a superb and sustaining chemistry. AT&T Park overflowed with waves of orange-and-black devotees throughout the year - hoping beyond hope that their Giants would bring them the first World Series title in San Francisco history. Often it was tortuous. But always it was magic.