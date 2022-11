Not Available

Treated like crap and then banished by his village, the ugly and sickly Lawar seeks shelter in a cave and is visited by a wish-granting bat spirit. Lawar's wish is to be handsome and be given supernatural abilities. He's given what he wants but must follow certain rules. Instead, Lawar uses his powers against his enemies and to seduce a young woman named Ratih. Oh yeah, and he also turns into a bloodsucking bat monster from time to time.