Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feistein, and wife Kathryn Crosby celebrate the voice and singing style of crooner Bing Crosby through clips from his theatrical shorts from the 30s and 40s and archival footage from his television appearances from the 60s and 70s. Such Crosby standards as «Aren't You Glad You're You», «June in January», «Learn to Croon», «True Love» and «White Christmas» are heard.