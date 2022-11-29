The Magic Quilt

Not Available

Visual gags, humour, sound effects, live action and cut-out and embroidery animation combine to make this an enchanting parable of good will and understanding. A group of children finds a magic quilt that is their passport to a voyage of discovery. They step inside the quilt and as they travel through its velvet farmlands and satin cities, they experience the multiculturalism of Canada. The quilt is torn and the magic broken when a quarrel breaks out. Once the quilt is repaired and harmony restored, the children have learned that patience and goodwill are needed to mend and maintain quilts, friendships, and nations.