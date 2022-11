Not Available

In this sequel to the charming The Flight Before Christmas, we find our young heroic Niko has completely overcome his fear and doubts. But not all is well for little Niko as his mother has a new mate who has a young son of his own. The idea of reconstituted families varies in how it is dealt with the world of cinema, with many living up to childhood fantasies of parents getting back together, while others look at the more serious side of the blending of two families.