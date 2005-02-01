2005

The Magic Roundabout

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 2005

Studio

Action Synthese

A shaggy, candy-loving puppy named Dougal along with a group of friends embarks on a dangerous journey in an effort to imprison their oppressor -- the evil ice sorcerer ZeeBad (Zebedee's evil twin). As the world is placed in mortal danger Zeebad who wants to turn the world to ice. Doogal and his friends must recover 3 diamonds that are needed to stop him.

Cast

Kylie MinogueFlorence
Bill NighyDylan
Robbie WilliamsDougal
Tom BakerZeebad
Jim BroadbentBrian
Lee EvansTrain

