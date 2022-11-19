The Magic School Bus - Space Adventures

Not Available

Arnold's know-it-all cousin Janet drives the whole class crazy when she joins Ms. Frizzie's class on a field trip and the the Magic School Bus GETS LOST IN SPACE. After Dorthy Ann sees an asteroid on a crash course toward their school, the class blasts into space. Will they be able to divert the asteroid and save the day? Find out in OUT OF THIS WORLD adventure! In TAKING FLIGHT, Wanda and the rest of the class discover how wings and moving air cause flight as they are shrunk inside Tim's model airplane.