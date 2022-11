Not Available

The Magic School Bus: Super Sports Fun! contains three episodes of the show about the enchanted educational vehicle and the special teacher who uses it, Ms. Frizzle. "Plays Ball," "Works Out," and "Shows & Tells," are each presented in the original aspect ratio of 1.33:1. English, Spanish, and French soundtracks are rendered in Dolby Digital Mono. Supplemental materials include trailers for other titles in the Magic School Bus series and interactive games.