1952

Sadko is based on an opera by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, which was based on a Russian bylina (epic tale) with the same name, and scored with Rimsky-Korsakov's music from the opera. This tale is based upon the legends born in ancient times in the old Russian city of Novgorod. Novgorod's merchants are feasting in a gorgeous palace. A young gusli player named Sadko is bragging that he can bring to their land a sweet-voiced bird of happiness. But the merchants are ridiculing him. Nevertheless, Sadko sets off on a travel to bring the bird of happiness to Novgorod. He is offered help by the daughter of the Ocean King - she is mesmerized by Sadko's singing and is in love with him. The hero is destined to visit many lands in his search of the bird. The film was released in the United States in 1962 in an English-dubbed and modified form by Roger Corman's Filmgroup under the title The Magic Voyage of Sinbad.