More children's animation based on the characters created by A.A. Milne. In 'What's the Score, Pooh?' Gopher thinks games are a waste of time until he discovers that work and play are both important. 'Sherriff Piglet' must hunt down two familiar desperados in 'The Good, the Bad and the Tigger'. And when someone's been playing silly tricks on them, Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and Rabbit set out to find the culprit in 'April Pooh'.