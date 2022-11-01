Not Available

Both a letter to a cancer stricken, alchemist-filmmaker friend, and a quiet tribute to the vanishing art of celluloid, "The Magician's House" is full of ghosts. Including that of Athanasius Kircher, inventor of the Magic Lantern or "Sorcerer’s Lamp". The music, La lutte des Mages (The Struggle of the Magicians), was composed by Armenian mystic Georges Gurdjieff and Thomas De Hartmann. Gurdjieff thought of man as a kind of "transmitting station of forces." To him, most people move around in a state of waking sleep, so he sought to provide aural conditions that would induce awareness.