The Magnificent Duo

Lee Sung-sun is nicknamed Sirasoni (means a baby tiger) for his gentle personality. Because of his strong sense of justice, Sung-sun gets into a fight with Japanese students and this keeps him from going on his honeymoon. He flees to China. There, he helps a Chinese woman being harassed by the Japanese and ends up working with the Chinese dock laborers. The dock manager doesn't pay the workers fairly and represses them. When Sung-sun loses a friend because of this, he confronts the Japanese and puts a big dent in their pride. - KMDB