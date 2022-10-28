Not Available

The Magnificent Seven Deadly Sins

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tigon Pictures

The Magnificent Seven Deadly Sins is a 1971 British comedy film directed and produced by Graham Stark. Its title is a conflation of The Magnificent Seven and the seven deadly sins. It comprises a sequence of seven sketches, each representing a sin and written by an array of British comedy-writing talent. The sketches are linked by animation sequences. The music score is by British jazz musician Roy Budd, cinematography by Harvey Harrison and editing by Rod Nelson-Keys and Roy Piper. It was produced by Tigon Pictures and distributed in the U.K. by Tigon Film Distributors Ltd..

Cast

Spike MilliganTramp
Marty Feldman
Leslie PhillipsDickie
Yvonne PaulReceptionist

