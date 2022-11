Not Available

A gang of bandits burn down the Red House belonging to Pablo Lopez. The whole Lopez family is murdered except ten year old Manuel, who is scarred for life by the horrifying sight of his dead parents and burning home. Fifteen years later, Manuel has grown up. After living through many adventures he returns to his village in disguise. Two things are on his mind: to find his long-loved Evelyn and to take revenge on those responsible for the slaughter at the Red House.