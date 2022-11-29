The Maias (Director's cut)

Not Available

An adaptation of the book "The Maias" by Eça de Queiroz. When aired on Rede Globo in 2001, the series ended up edited into a soap opera. Other books by Eça were also added into the story - “The Relic” and “To The Capital” - in order to make the style easier to digest and the story funnier. The DVD version is a 904 minutes long, uncut, story separated into 4 discs. Both extra book-based plot lines were removed and the scenes were reedited in order to find the director's vision again. The episodic structure was removed and a non-interruptive narrative was adopted in its place.