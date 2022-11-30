The Maid from Sweden

Not Available

In search of a maid, Mrs. Cook, an aristocratic and extremely proud society woman, goes to an employment agency and hires Luna, fat, awkward and straight from Sweden. The new maid creates quite a stir in the staid and fashionable home of Mrs. Cook. While capering about in her room above, she brings down the ceiling. Mrs. Cook saves her from being discharged and then calls up the plasterer, whose name is John Haines, a widower, and the father of Bert, the chauffeur, in love with Marie Cook, their daughter. John fixes the ceiling, and on his return home finds a note from his son saying he is going to be married and suggests his father follow his example. John tells the news to Luna, proposes to her, and without a second's hesitation, she accepts him.