Not Available

Set and filmed on Long Island, "The Maid's Room" follows Drina (Paula Garces), an immigrant who takes a job for the season as live-in maid to the Crawfords, a privileged New York family who maintain a splendid home in the Hamptons. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford spend most of their time in the city, but their teenage son, Brandon, spends the summer on the beach, and Drina must look after him and his spoiled friends. The maid’s room is next to the garage, and Drina overhears Brandon when he returns late one night, noisily and obviously drunk. The next day, she reads in the local paper that there has been a fatal hit and run, and notices that Brandon's car is battered and bloodied. She then realizes that, for once, she may have power over her employers.