Pinky is a real-bot that does housework. She has a secret that Sang-soo doesn’t know. Sang-soo has 5 jobs a week and one day recieves a package that is a real-bot named Pinky. For someone like Sang-soo who doesn’t have time for housework, he’s grateful to have Pinky as a housekeeper. Then one day, Sang-soo comes home from work and discovers Pinky to be more attractive than any other woman…