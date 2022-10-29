Not Available

Take a look into the personal and professional life of DJ, Producer & Recording Artist Rip. A story riddled with tragedy & hardships, as well as ambition and success that will leave you feeling both heavyhearted and inspired. Follow a kid with a dream who dedicated his life to music through all the doubts, rejection and cynics despite all the adversity and odds against him. From growing up as a minority in his impoverished hometown city of Waukegan, IL to becoming nominated for 8 Madison Hip-Hop Awards. "The Making of a Sellout" takes you on Rip's motivated journey as his life is documented with never before seen footage, pictures and stories from the people who know him best.