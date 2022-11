Not Available

Director Ronald Saland gives viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at Peter Yates's Oscar-winning 1968 detective thriller, starring the incomparable Steve McQueen in one of his most beloved and iconic roles. Filmed on location in San Francisco, Saland shadows the cast and crew as they shoot one of the best car chase scenes ever captured on film. The documentary features McQueen and his Bullitt co-stars, Jacqueline Bisset and Robert Vaughn.