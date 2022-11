Not Available

Rush drummer Neil Peart organized a unique tribute to drumming icon Buddy Rich by gathering 18 of the world's top drummers to record an album. This program documents the making of that album and includes rehearsal and performance footage, interviews, behind-the-scenes clips and more. The musicians -- including Kenny Aronoff, Gregg Bissonette, Billy Cobham, Steve Gadd and David Garibaldi -- discuss the life and legacy of the legendary drummer.