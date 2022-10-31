The Making of Flying Colors

Not Available

Go behind the scenes and watch the band’s songs come to life through the extraordinary collaborative process that unfolded as the artists grew to know each other musically, as well as personally. Against the ticking clock, watch as Neal, Mike, Casey, Dave, Steve and Peter defy the odds, creating one of the year’s most acclaimed albums in an incredible nine days. Experience the candid moments, lost ideas, original performances, frustrations, joy, reflections and friendships as they happened. See where it all came from, and how it became Flying Colors.