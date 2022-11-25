The Making of Forty Rectangular Pieces for a Floor Construction

Not Available

In Cuba, due to a shortage of materials to produce, the workers of a state-run enterprise spend their workday just sitting, waiting for their working time to come to an end. Taking advantage of this still, idle time, it was my interest to give life to the factory, to generate a new form of movement, of a virtual, apparent nature. Each one of the workers and all together imitated for the whole workday - from 8 to 5 pm the usual noises heard during the functioning of the factory, such as concrete makers, mixing machines, shovels, trucks, wheelbarrows.