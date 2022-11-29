The Making of Gutterbug

Not Available

The behind-the-scenes film, shot on a VHC-S camcorder, is overflowing with youthful enthusiasm, funny personalities, and inside set jokes. It’s a low-key endeavor that reflects a joy in doing something for the first time, unmarred by cynicism or doubt, buzzing on beers, cigarettes and energy drinks. As they get busted by the cops, buy cars to destroy them (for a car accident scene), and occasionally take outside excursions — they try to attend a Grateful Dead concert film at a local drive-in but their van breaks down — they don’t linger on anything for long, always on to the next one, lighthearted and fun-loving all the way through