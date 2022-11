Not Available

We take a look at various fields of development for the motion picture, Independence Day (1996). Jeff Goldblum is our guide through 'Area ID4' (a rip-off name of Area 51). He pretends to creep around and give us "secret" information about the film. There is also interviews with the cast and crew, and some other behind the scenes stuff that is only there to impress you, and to make you want to go see the film.