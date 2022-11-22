Not Available

NFL Football may be Americas greatest game. But the video game that allows you to replicate it, to be part of the huddle and live out the rivalries, is enjoyed across the word in 45 countries. Its EA Sports Madden NFL. 22 years into its career and theres no sign of retirement. Its been released on 19 platforms from the Apple II to Nintendo 64 to Playstation®3 and everything else in between. The franchise has sold more than 85 million units worldwide to date and generated over 3 billion dollars. The greatest athletes in the NFL have graced its covers. And every year the games launch is celebrated like a national holiday! What fuels this machine? How, each year, does it improve, change and innovate? How, after 22 years, has it maintained its position as the #1 sports video game of all time? How has it pushed next generation technology- and whats next? Spike TV and EA Sports present The Making of Madden NFL.