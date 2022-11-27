Not Available

A collection of The Making of 'The Fellowship of the Ring', 'The Two Towers' and 'The Return of the King'. This documentary treats movie, special effect and fantasy fans to a behnd-the-scenes look at the making of The Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson's blockbuster three-film adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic work of fiction about the battle to save Middle Earth from the power of Sauron, and the quest that must be undertaken by a single small hobbit. Includes interviews with director Jackson, stars Ian McKellen and Elijah Wood, and the rest of the cast and crew who share some of the experiences they had in making the film, as well as discuss the massive effort that went into making the myths and monsters of Middle Earth a reality.