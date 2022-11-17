Not Available

This documentary treats movie fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Terminator, the now-classic science fiction film about an ordinary woman being pursued by an unstoppable assassin robot sent from the future to kill her before she can give birth to a child who will one day become the leader of a resistance army. Included are interviews with stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, along with the cast and crew who share their experiences from making the film, as well as discuss the efforts that went into it.