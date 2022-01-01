Not Available

The Makropulos Affair

  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

C Major Entertainment

The Christoph Marthaler production of Leoš Janáček's "Věc Makropulos", recorded live at the Salzburger Festspiele on 8 & 30 August 2011. Angela Denoke stars as Emilia Marty, with Raymond Very as Albert Gregor, Peter Hoare as Vitek, Jurgita Adamonyté as Krista, and Johan Reuter as Jaroslav Prus. Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the Wiener Philharmoniker.

Cast

Angela DenokeEmilia Marty
Peter HoareVitek
Johan ReuterJaroslav Prus
Aleš BrisceinJanek
Ryland DaviesHauk-Šendorf
Silvia FenzMary Lang

