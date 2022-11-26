The Malevolent

Not Available

After a serious car accident that took the life of his wife, Keith finds himself confined to a wheelchair and imprisoned in his 4th floor walk-up apartment. Lonely and understandably questioning his faith, Keith is visited by his long time priest counsellor Father Salvo, home health care supervisor Julia, and his best friend Carlos. Keith struggles to decipher reality from his own dreams, delusions, and perception of death as he mourns the loss of his wife and struggles with a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder.