What happens when an eyewitness to a murder comes forward to the police forty years later? What happens when the detective assigned to the case finds out that it is her mother who has made that call? Laura Posey is that detective and Ava Posey Bedingfield is the woman who can no longer live without her two daughters knowing the truth. The Maltese Murder Mystery is the story of love and deceit, of envy and lust, of hatred, addiction and murder. The Maltese Murder Mystery tells the compelling story of human frailties and the lengths to which people will go both to conceal and, perhaps even more harmful, to hide from the truth.